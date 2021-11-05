Truck with more than $90K worth of condoms stolen in Zorra Township

Send this page to someone via email

Oxford County OPP say they’re investigating after a truck, a trailer and more $90,000 worth of condoms were stolen from a property in Zorra Township.

Police received a report of the theft on Road 68 around 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to a police investigation, an unknown amount of people accessed the property by damaging a fence. They proceeded to damage several vehicles parked on-site, police said.

Police said a 2018 white Freight CAS truck, with Nova Scotia licence plate PR45449 was stolen, along with a white 2019 VANR VXP trailer with Ontario licence plate R4621L.

The trailer was loaded with over $90,000 worth of Skyn brand condoms and accessories, according to police.

No information regarding a potential suspect or suspects was provided, but police say officers are reviewing surveillance footage as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.