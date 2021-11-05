Menu

Crime

Truck with more than $90K worth of condoms stolen in Zorra Township

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 5, 2021 4:33 pm
Ontario Provincial Police say they are continuing to investigate the matter as officers review surveillance footage. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police say they are continuing to investigate the matter as officers review surveillance footage. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

Oxford County OPP say they’re investigating after a truck, a trailer and more $90,000 worth of condoms were stolen from a property in Zorra Township.

Police received a report of the theft on Road 68 around 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to a police investigation, an unknown amount of people accessed the property by damaging a fence. They proceeded to damage several vehicles parked on-site, police said.

Read more: Warning issued after rabid horse discovered in Perth County

Police said a 2018 white Freight CAS truck, with Nova Scotia licence plate PR45449 was stolen, along with a white 2019 VANR VXP trailer with Ontario licence plate R4621L.

The trailer was loaded with over $90,000 worth of Skyn brand condoms and accessories, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

No information regarding a potential suspect or suspects was provided, but police say officers are reviewing surveillance footage as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

