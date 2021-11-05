SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 40 cases, 11 hospitalizations associated with cluster at Abbotsford church

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 5:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Large COVID-19 cluster reported at Abbotsford church' Large COVID-19 cluster reported at Abbotsford church
WATCH: B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry responds to reports of a large COVID-19 cluster at a church in Abbotsford and speaks to the importance of following safety guidelines in faith settings.

A church in B.C.’s Fraser Valley says it is dealing with a “surge” in COVID-19 cases that has infected 40 people and left 11 in hospital.

Pastor Scott Tollhrst with Abbotsford’s Clearbrook Mennonite Brethren Church said the cases were first detected on Oct. 18, and that the church immediately suspended in-person worship.

He said a number of the people who fell ill had since cleared isolation, and at least three people had been discharged from hospital. No one had died of the illness, he added.

The church ministers to a congregation of between 180 and 200 people, primarily over the age of 60, Tolhurst said.

Read more: ‘This is our family’: In-person services resume at B.C. houses of worship

Tolhurst said Fraser Health had given the church the green light to resume in-person services on Nov. 7, but that it was waiting until Nov. 14 out of an abundance of caution.

Story continues below advertisement

The church respects worshipers’ comfort level when it comes to wearing masks, he said.

Click to play video: 'Religious leaders react to gradual return to in-person faith services' Religious leaders react to gradual return to in-person faith services
Religious leaders react to gradual return to in-person faith services – May 26, 2021

“We believe the vaccines are the best defence against this and we are committed to that, though I recognize that not everybody embraces that same perspective,” Tolhurst told Global News.

Under B.C.’s current COVID-19 regulations, there are no capacity limits or restrictions on indoor or outdoor worship services.

Under guidelines for faith gatherings last updated Aug. 25, the province recommends but does not require that people aged 12 and over who are not vaccinated wear a mask during indoor services.

Read more: Appeal of ban on in-person religious gatherings filed in B.C.’s top court

“We’ve seen a number of clusters related to gatherings in Fraser East and this is one of them,” provincial  health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a Friday briefing.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have guidance out for faith leaders and I know that many of them are following it, I mentioned this earlier this week in remarks about the importance of adhering to that guidance, especially as we’re heading into respiratory season and in those areas like Fraser East where transmission is highest.”

As of Nov. 1, Abbotsford had the highest per-capita COVID-19 transmission rate in the Fraser health region, with 28 daily cases per 100,000 residents.

About 88 per cent of eligible Abbotsford residents have had a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and about 82 per cent have had two doses.

The province has imposed extra restrictions on unvaccinated residents of the Fraser East region, however they do not apply to worship services.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagcovid-19 bc tagbc covid tagbc covid update tagCOVID-BC tagbonnie henry update tagcovid church tagClearbrook Mennonite Brethren Church tagcovid church outbreak tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers