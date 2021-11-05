COVID-19: 40 cases, 11 hospitalizations associated with cluster at Abbotsford church

Send this page to someone via email

A church in B.C.’s Fraser Valley says it is dealing with a “surge” in COVID-19 cases that has infected 40 people and left 11 in hospital.

Pastor Scott Tollhrst with Abbotsford’s Clearbrook Mennonite Brethren Church said the cases were first detected on Oct. 18, and that the church immediately suspended in-person worship.

He said a number of the people who fell ill had since cleared isolation, and at least three people had been discharged from hospital. No one had died of the illness, he added.

The church ministers to a congregation of between 180 and 200 people, primarily over the age of 60, Tolhurst said.

Tolhurst said Fraser Health had given the church the green light to resume in-person services on Nov. 7, but that it was waiting until Nov. 14 out of an abundance of caution.

The church respects worshipers’ comfort level when it comes to wearing masks, he said.

“We believe the vaccines are the best defence against this and we are committed to that, though I recognize that not everybody embraces that same perspective,” Tolhurst told Global News.

Under B.C.’s current COVID-19 regulations, there are no capacity limits or restrictions on indoor or outdoor worship services.

Under guidelines for faith gatherings last updated Aug. 25, the province recommends but does not require that people aged 12 and over who are not vaccinated wear a mask during indoor services.

“We’ve seen a number of clusters related to gatherings in Fraser East and this is one of them,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a Friday briefing.

“We have guidance out for faith leaders and I know that many of them are following it, I mentioned this earlier this week in remarks about the importance of adhering to that guidance, especially as we’re heading into respiratory season and in those areas like Fraser East where transmission is highest.”

As of Nov. 1, Abbotsford had the highest per-capita COVID-19 transmission rate in the Fraser health region, with 28 daily cases per 100,000 residents.

About 88 per cent of eligible Abbotsford residents have had a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and about 82 per cent have had two doses.

The province has imposed extra restrictions on unvaccinated residents of the Fraser East region, however they do not apply to worship services.