Quebec municipal election results: Kirkland

For the first time in 46 years, the people of Kirkland elected two women to its council: Nancy Kokinasidis and Karen Cliffe.

Incumbent Michel Gibson is mayor-elect for a third term.

In a landslide victory with over 82 per cent of votes, Mayor Gibson beat first-time challenger Lucien Pigeon.

Stephen Bouchard won the district of Lacey Green East with nearly 83 per cent of votes, and Paul Dufort won the district of Saint-Charles with over 77 per cent of votes.

Of four contested conciliatory seats, two districts took down incumbents, both of whom are women. Kokinasidis beat incumbent councillor Samuel Rother in the district of Brunswick, and Cliffe beat incumbent André Allard, councillor in the district of Summerhill for the last 30 years. It was Cliffe’s third term facing off against Allard, with Cliffe winning by just 59 votes.

In Kirkland’s 60-year history, only one other woman had been elected to municipal office.

“I guess we made a little history tonight, with my fellow female councillor Karen Cliffe,” said Kokinasidis.

"I'm honoured, I'm humbled, and I'm proud. Now I'm going to roll up my sleeves and start working hard for this city."