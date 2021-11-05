Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg to light up again this season with annual Zoo Lights display

Send this page to someone via email

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is going to be very festive over 32 nights this holiday season.

The annual Zoo Lights event, which runs from Nov. 26 through Jan. 2, is back for another year, the Assiniboine Park Conservancy announced Friday.

“Zoo Lights is a fun, joyful event that has been embraced by Winnipeggers, Manitobans and visitors to our city,” said the conservancy’s Laura Cabak.

“The light displays are simply phenomenal and every year there is something new to see!”

Cabak said the zoo will be bathed in close to 1.5 million lights in installations over a 2-km loop of the facility, which run the gamut from traditional tree wrapping to state-of-the-art outdoor projections.

Tickets for the event — which must be purchased in advance, as they’re time and date-specific — go on sale Wednesday.

Attendees will be required to follow public health requirements, including showing proof of vaccination for those over 12. Kids under 11 can attend when accompanied by a fully-vaccinated adult.

The conservancy said it’s also recruiting volunteers, age 16 and up, to help with the event. More information is on the Zoo Lights website.

