Entertainment

Winnipeg’s zoo to shine again with Zoo Lights display

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 18, 2021 1:51 pm
Zoo patrons pose for a photo at last year's Zoo Lights display.
Zoo patrons pose for a photo at last year's Zoo Lights display. Assiniboine Park Conservancy

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is bringing back a popular feature on the weekend.

The Zoo Lights display — originally scheduled for the holiday season but put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic — will now run from Feb. 20 through March 28 after getting approval from public health officials.

“A lot of time and effort went into preparing for Zoo Lights and, while the timing has changed, we are thrilled to be in a position to invite visitors to enjoy these stunning light displays,” said the Assiniboine Park Conservancy’s Bruce Keats.

“This has been a challenging year for the zoo and our community. We are so grateful for the support we have received and are optimistic that people will embrace this opportunity to enjoy the Zoo Lights experience!”

Read more: Winnipeg’s zoo given go-ahead to reopen by province

Story continues below advertisement

The zoo itself reopened Jan. 30 after months of closure due to provincial pandemic restrictions, and the light display — which covers a two-kilometre area of pathways throughout the zoo and includes over a million lights — is set up with social distancing protocols in mind.

The site has been expanded by 25 per cent, and set up with a one-way travel path, as well as date and time-specific advance ticketing so the zoo can properly manage its capacity.

More details are available online at zoolightswpg.ca

Click to play video 'Assiniboine Park Zoo reopens following eight-week hiatus due to COVID-19' Assiniboine Park Zoo reopens following eight-week hiatus due to COVID-19
Assiniboine Park Zoo reopens following eight-week hiatus due to COVID-19 – May 13, 2020
