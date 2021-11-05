Menu

Crime

Cocaine, cash, gun seized in traffic stop on Hwy. 400 in Tay Township, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 2:14 pm
More than $16,000 in cash, cocaine and a handgun have been seized following a traffic stop on Highway 400 in Tay Township, Ont. View image in full screen
More than $16,000 in cash, cocaine and a handgun have been seized following a traffic stop on Highway 400 in Tay Township, Ont. Police handout

The car was heading south on on Highway 400 in Tay Township, Ont.

The car was heading south on on Highway 400 in Tay Township, Ont.

Read more: 3 impaired drivers arrested in North Simcoe County: OPP

Upon speaking with the driver and two passengers, the officer began a drug investigation.

The driver of the vehicle, Michelle Zazulak, 32, from Valley East, Ont., was charged with several driving, drug and criminal offences.

One of the vehicles passengers, Myril Cordel Tonge, 25, from Mississauga, Ont., was also charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and a slew of other criminal offences.

Read more: Fatal motorcycle crash prompts search for witnesses in Tay Township, Ont.

The second passenger, a 15-year-old female, was also charged with criminal offences. Her identity is being withheld under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'The wife of a Toronto man critically injured by a flying tire on Highway 400 shares their story' The wife of a Toronto man critically injured by a flying tire on Highway 400 shares their story
The wife of a Toronto man critically injured by a flying tire on Highway 400 shares their story – Jul 4, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
