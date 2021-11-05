Cocaine, cash, gun seized in traffic stop on Hwy. 400 in Tay Township, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Georgian Bay OPP stopped a car Thursday afternoon, and seized cocaine, a handgun and more than $16,000 in cash, cocaine and a handgun.

The car was heading south on on Highway 400 in Tay Township, Ont.

Upon speaking with the driver and two passengers, the officer began a drug investigation.

The driver of the vehicle, Michelle Zazulak, 32, from Valley East, Ont., was charged with several driving, drug and criminal offences.

One of the vehicles passengers, Myril Cordel Tonge, 25, from Mississauga, Ont., was also charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and a slew of other criminal offences.

Story continues below advertisement

The second passenger, a 15-year-old female, was also charged with criminal offences. Her identity is being withheld under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

3:56 The wife of a Toronto man critically injured by a flying tire on Highway 400 shares their story The wife of a Toronto man critically injured by a flying tire on Highway 400 shares their story – Jul 4, 2019