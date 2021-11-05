3 impaired drivers arrested in North Simcoe County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were charged with impaired driving on Wednesday and Thursday evenings in North Simcoe County, Southern Georgian Bay OPP say.

On Nov. 4, an officer on patrol saw a vehicle travelling at an “extreme” rate of speed on Simcoe Road 93 in Tiny Township, Ont.

After some time, the officer pulled over the pickup truck.

OPP said the officer smelled alcohol on the driver’s breath and demanded a breath test, which the driver failed. The officer searched the man and found a pair of brass knuckles.

The driver was then sent to the police detachment to provide breath samples.

Story continues below advertisement

Devon Steele, 25, from Penetanguishene, Ont., was charged with impaired driving, impaired driving over 80, unauthorized possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

That same day, an officer also found a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Vasey Road near Wood Road in Tay Township, Ont.

The officer stopped the car and while speaking with the driver, noticed smelled of alcohol and noticed signs of impairment.

Police took the driver to the detachment for breath samples.

Lesa Smith, 48, from Tay township, was charged with impaired driving and impaired driving over 80.

On Wednesday night, officers received a call regarding a car that was parked in a strange way on Yonge Street in Midland, Ont.

Officers found a man sleeping behind the wheel and woke him up. When police spoke with him, they smelled alcohol and demanded a breath sample.

The man failed the breath test, so officers took him to the detachment, where he refused to provide further breath samples.

Erasheswaran Erasiah, 46, from New Tecumseth, was subsequently charged with impaired driving and refusing to provide a breath sample.

Story continues below advertisement

All the accused were released from custody to appear in court in November.

All the accused drivers’ licences were suspended 90 days and their vehicles were impounded for seven days.

3:37 Winter driving tips and what you should have in a road safety kit Winter driving tips and what you should have in a road safety kit – Jan 22, 2021