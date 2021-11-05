Peterborough police seek wanted city man Jordan Morin

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a city man wanted on a warrant.

It’s believed Jordan Morin, 24, is in the Peterborough area, the Peterborough Police Service said Friday morning.

Police did not indicate what the warrant involves.

In September 2020, Morin was charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm following a domestic incident involving Cileana Taylor, 22. The Curve Lake First Nation resident died in hospital in March after she was taken off life support. Taylor had been in a coma with a brain injury since early September 2020.

At the time of his arrest on Sept. 11, 2020, Morin was on bail for a separate assault in 2019.

Court documents also show that while Morin was out on bail related to the Taylor case, he was arrested in late January 2021 in connection with another assault of a woman in November 2020.

Anyone with information on Morin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

