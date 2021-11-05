Tractor trailer rolls over on Hwy 401 in Cambridge, spills fuel and damages road

Send this page to someone via email

A tractor trailer rollover on Highway 401 during rush hour on Thursday night continues to affect traffic as it heads through Cambridge.

“We remain on scene of a clean-up in Cambridge, Highway 401 Eastbound at Franklin Boulevard,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter on Friday morning.

He said a tractor trailer heading eastbound on the highway rolled over at around 6 p.m.

“As a result, there was extensive damage to the highway, as well as a fuel spill into the ditch,” Schmidt explained.

“The cleanup is ongoing.”

He said the right lane of the highway, as well as the exit to Franklin Boulevard, could be closed throughout the day to deal with the situation.

“The driver of that transport truck was charged with careless driving,” he said.