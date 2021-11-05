Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Tractor trailer rolls over on Hwy 401 in Cambridge, spills fuel and damages road

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 10:06 am
A tractor trailer rollover on Highway 401 during rush hour on Thursday night effected traffic as it headed through Cambridge on Friday morning. View image in full screen
A tractor trailer rollover on Highway 401 during rush hour on Thursday night effected traffic as it headed through Cambridge on Friday morning. Don Mitchell/Global News

A tractor trailer rollover on Highway 401 during rush hour on Thursday night continues to affect traffic as it heads through Cambridge.

“We remain on scene of a clean-up in Cambridge, Highway 401 Eastbound at Franklin Boulevard,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter on Friday morning.

Read more: 2 Waterloo police officers placed on unpaid leave for not following COVID-19 protocols

He said a tractor trailer heading eastbound on the highway rolled over at around 6 p.m.

“As a result, there was extensive damage to the highway, as well as a fuel spill into the ditch,” Schmidt explained.

“The cleanup is ongoing.”

Read more: Province announces plans for a new OPP detachment in Cambridge

Story continues below advertisement

He said the right lane of the highway, as well as the exit to Franklin Boulevard, could be closed throughout the day to deal with the situation.

“The driver of that transport truck was charged with careless driving,” he said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagHighway 401 collision tagCambridge OPP tagFranklin Boulevard cambridge tagHighway 401 Cambridge tagOntario Provinicial police tagHighway 401 Franklin Boulevard tagHighway 401 Franklin Boulevard accident tagHighway 401 Franklin Boulevard crash tagHighway 401 Franklin Boulevard tractor trailer rollover tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers