Head of energy advocate CAPP stepping down after 7 years at helm

Send this page to someone via email

A shake up is coming to Canada’s energy industry as the head of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) is stepping down.

CAPP president and CEO Tim McMillan expects to leave his role in April, coinciding with the association’s annual general meeting.

McMillan has been with the group — which advocates for the oil and gas sector — for seven years.

Read more: Alberta has much on the line as UN climate conference gets set to begin

“As the natural gas and oil industry begins its recovery from the impacts of the pandemic and years of challenging commodity markets, the timing is right for a new leader to take the reins at CAPP,” McMillan said in a news release Thursday.

“I want to thank the board and the many people I’ve worked with over the past seven years on the CAPP team for making this such a memorable and rewarding experience.”

Story continues below advertisement

CAPP said it will be launching an executive search to replace him.