Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Head of energy advocate CAPP stepping down after 7 years at helm

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 5:08 pm
Tim McMillan, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers President and CEO, speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. The Alberta oilpatch is applauding the election of United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney in Tuesday's provincial election.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. View image in full screen
Tim McMillan, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers President and CEO, speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. The Alberta oilpatch is applauding the election of United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney in Tuesday's provincial election.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang. The Canadian Press/Justin Tang

A shake up is coming to Canada’s energy industry as the head of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) is stepping down.

CAPP president and CEO Tim McMillan expects to leave his role in April, coinciding with the association’s annual general meeting.

McMillan has been with the group — which advocates for the oil and gas sector — for seven years.

Read more: Alberta has much on the line as UN climate conference gets set to begin

“As the natural gas and oil industry begins its recovery from the impacts of the pandemic and years of challenging commodity markets, the timing is right for a new leader to take the reins at CAPP,” McMillan said in a news release Thursday.

“I want to thank the board and the many people I’ve worked with over the past seven years on the CAPP team for making this such a memorable and rewarding experience.”

Story continues below advertisement

CAPP said it will be launching an executive search to replace him.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Oil and Gas tagAlberta oil and gas tagCanadian Association of Petroleum Producers tagCAPP tagTim McMillan tagCAPP president and CEO stepping down tagCAPP Tim McMillan tagTim McMillan stepping down tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers