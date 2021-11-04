Hold-and-secure lifted at Barrie school following fire investingation

Send this page to someone via email

A hold-and-secure that was put in place at Warnica Public School in Barrie, Ont., due to a fire investigation has been lifted.

Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon said officers got the call at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday regarding a structure fire on Yonge Street.

“When we arrived on scene, it was determined that there was a person of interest who had fled on foot, and we set up a perimeter in the area so that our K9 could conduct a track,” Leon said.

“As the track started to go toward the direction of the Warnica Public School, our officers attended to the school and requested a hold-and-secure, and that got lifted at … 1:23.”

The fire is currently under investigation by the fire department, and officers are still on scene, Leon said.

