Crime

Hold-and-secure lifted at Barrie school following fire investingation

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 4:31 pm
According to a police spokesperson, there was damage to the facility's windows and two portable toilets were pushed over, although it doesn't appear that anyone made their way into the building.
According to a police spokesperson, there was damage to the facility's windows and two portable toilets were pushed over, although it doesn't appear that anyone made their way into the building. Barrie Police

A hold-and-secure that was put in place at Warnica Public School in Barrie, Ont., due to a fire investigation has been lifted.

Barrie police spokesperson Peter Leon said officers got the call at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday regarding a structure fire on Yonge Street.

Read more: Over 100 charges laid, 5 arrested in graffiti investigation in Barrie, Ont.

“When we arrived on scene, it was determined that there was a person of interest who had fled on foot, and we set up a perimeter in the area so that our K9 could conduct a track,” Leon said.

“As the track started to go toward the direction of the Warnica Public School, our officers attended to the school and requested a hold-and-secure, and that got lifted at … 1:23.”

The fire is currently under investigation by the fire department, and officers are still on scene, Leon said.

