Crime

2 men charged in west London construction site break-in, police say

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted November 4, 2021 2:37 pm
2 men charged in west London construction site break-in, police say - image View image in full screen
Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Two London men are facing charges after police say an under-construction apartment building in west London was broken into and damaged early Wednesday morning.

In a statement Thursday, police said they responded to the scene along Sugarcreek Trail, northwest of Riverside Drive and Beaverbrook Avenue, around 3 a.m. for a reported break-in at a construction site at the address.

The caller told police they observed two men enter the unfinished apartment building on surveillance camera, police said.

Police arrived at the scene, and say two men were taken into custody as they left the building.

The accused, a 30-year-old man and a 37-year-old man, both from London, were jointly charged with break, enter and theft, and mischief over $5,000. Damage to the building was estimated at more than $5,000, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The 30-year-old is scheduled to attend court on Nov. 8, while the 37-year-old will be in court Friday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

