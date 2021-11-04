Hamilton Tiger-Cats a win away from securing CFL playoff spot

Send this page to someone via email

The suddenly hot Hamilton Tiger-Cats will try to keep a couple of streaks alive, as well as their division title hopes, when they welcome the B.C. Lions to Tim Hortons Field Friday night.

Winners of two consecutive games in which they have outscored their opponents 71-26, the Ticats have won their last three games against the Lions dating back to the 2018 season.

CHML’s coverage of Friday’s game begins with the pregame show at 6 p.m., kickoff is at 7 p.m. After the game, catch The 5th Quarter on CHML, 900chml.com and on CHML’s Facebook page.

Hamilton (6-5) will clinch a playoff spot with a victory over B.C. (4-7), and a Ticats victory will officially eliminate the potential of a West Division team from securing a crossover playoff position.

Jeremiah Masoli, who was named a CFL Top Performer in October, had a perfect quarterback rating in Hamilton’s 39-23 win over Edmonton last week and has thrown eight touchdowns and no interceptions in his last four starts.

Ticats quarterbacks have not thrown an interception in their last six games (196 pass attempts), two games short of the league record of eight that is shared by Toronto in the 2012 and 2013 seasons and the 2013 Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Lions are still thinking about what could have been after losing last week against the Argonauts in overtime.

B.C. kicker Jimmy Camacho has missed his last four field goal attempts including three kicks in the fourth quarter against Toronto last week.

The CFL stats department says it was the first time a kicker had missed three kicks in the fourth quarter dating back to 2005.

Entering Week 14, B.C.’s Michael Reilly is second in the CFL with 2,613 passing yards and is third overall with 13 touchdown passes.

Reilly surpassed 34,000 career passing yards against the Argonauts and is 696 yards away from passing Canadian Football Hall of Fame QB Dieter Brock for 13th place on the CFL’s all-time list.

