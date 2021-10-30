Tiger-Cats dominate Elks, grab share of first place in East Division

Send this page to someone via email

A dominating display Friday night in Edmonton has pushed the Hamilton Tiger-Cats into a first-place tie in the CFL’s East Division.

Quarterback Jeremiah Masoli threw for 357 yards and three touchdowns as Hamilton blasted the Elks 39-23 at Commonwealth Stadium and improved to 6-5 on the season.

The loss dropped last-place Edmonton to 2-8 in the West.

Hamilton, Toronto and Montreal share the division lead with 12 points entering Saturday’s action in which the Argonauts host the B.C. Lions and the Alouettes entertain the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Story continues below advertisement

Masoli tossed a 12-yard touchdown to Steven Dunbar Jr. and a 26-yarder to Tim White as Hamilton burst out to a 14-1 lead in the first quarter.

The Cats kept the pedal to the metal in the second quarter, as Masoli and receiver Jaelon Acklin connected on a 65-yard long bomb for a touchdown that extended their lead to 24-4.

Running back Don Jackson enjoyed a big game on the ground for the Ticats, rushing for a season-high 120 yards on 16 carries including a 16-yard touchdown.

Hamilton’s defence limited Edmonton’s James Wilder Jr. to just 39 rushing yards.

Kicker Taylor Bertolet converted three field goal attempts from 47, 42 and 25 yards, but missed two kicks in the third quarter from 35 and 42 yards out.

Story continues below advertisement

However, it wasn’t all good news for Hamilton.

Receiver Brandon Banks left the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return, while linebacker Kameron Kelly was ejected for spitting at an opponent during a skirmish along the Elks sideline late in the first half.

Edmonton’s Jonathan Rose was also tossed from the game for coming off the Elks’ bench as players on both sides were pushing and shoving after Hamilton’s Simoni Lawrence and Wilder Jr. wrestled on the ground.

The Tiger-Cats next play at home against the B.C. Lions on Nov. 5.