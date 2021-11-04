Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Moose loose in Saskatoon elementary school

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 12:51 pm
A moose appears to be loose in a Saskatoon school. View image in full screen
A moose appears to be loose in a Saskatoon school. Ashley Young / Supplied

A wild situation broke out in Saskatoon’s Evergreen neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

It appears there was a moose inside Sylvia Feduruk School of the Saskatoon Public Schools division.

Read more: Manitoba reports first chronic wasting disease case; bans hunting where animal found

“Well it’s not every day your kid yells ‘mom there is a moose in the school’ and not be sh—— you!” witness Ashley Young said via Facebook.

“Poor thing went right through the front window, quite the exciting morning!”

Young said the police started clearing out the area by 628 Manek Rd. around 9:30 a.m. and shut the road down in front of the school down.

Story continues below advertisement

Stay connected with Global News as this story develops.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan SPCA crafting standards to ensure rescue animal well-being' Saskatchewan SPCA crafting standards to ensure rescue animal well-being
Saskatchewan SPCA crafting standards to ensure rescue animal well-being
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagSchool tagMoose tagSaskatoon Public Schools tagSaskatoon Moose tagManek Road tagSylvia Feduruk School tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers