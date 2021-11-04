Moose loose in Saskatoon elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

A wild situation broke out in Saskatoon’s Evergreen neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

It appears there was a moose inside Sylvia Feduruk School of the Saskatoon Public Schools division.

“Well it’s not every day your kid yells ‘mom there is a moose in the school’ and not be sh—— you!” witness Ashley Young said via Facebook.

“Poor thing went right through the front window, quite the exciting morning!”

Young said the police started clearing out the area by 628 Manek Rd. around 9:30 a.m. and shut the road down in front of the school down.

Story continues below advertisement

