Former city councillor Clive Tolley elected mayor of Moose Jaw

Send this page to someone via email

Clive Tolley is the mayor-elect for the City of Moose Jaw.

Throughout Wednesday night, results showed Tolley, city councillor Crystal Froese and Sam Morrison in a tight three-way race among the nine contenders in the byelection.

By the end of the night, Tolley won the race with 1,290 votes or 21.5 per cent of the vote.

View image in full screen Credit: City of Moose Jaw. City of Moose Jaw

Unofficial results show Clive Tolley as being the winner of the city’s first byelection. Credit: City of Moose Jaw.

Froese came in second with 1,249 votes, receiving 20.82 per cent of the vote. There was a difference of only 41 votes between the two. Third-place Morrison wasn’t far behind, with 1,227 votes or 20.45 per cent of the vote.

Story continues below advertisement

Tolley was born and raised in Moose Jaw and was a member of council from 1988 to 1991. He says he looks forward to working on revitalization projects to help better the city as he did when he was a part of city council, two decades ago.

Currently, Tolley sits on the City of Moose Jaw Board of Revision and the Saskatchewan Labour Relations Board.

Professionally, he is a chartered mediator and chartered arbitrator.

He said his goal is to provide “positive leadership and representation” for the city by working to rebuild River Street and create growth, tourism, and wealth to help moose Jaw citizens be able to “sustain” themselves.

Read more: Moose Jaw city council holds special meeting to address resignation of mayor

Since the mayor race was not won by a sitting city councillor, another byelection will not need to be called.

The byelection for mayor was brought after former Moose Jaw mayor Fraser Tolmie resigned so he could run as the federal Conservative candidate for Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan. He won the seat in the September federal election.

Tolley says he is excited to be a part of council once again and assume his new role as mayor.