Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Former city councillor Clive Tolley elected mayor of Moose Jaw

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 11:25 am
Unofficial results show Clive Tolley winning the byelection to be mayor of Moose Jaw with nearly 22 per cent of the vote.
Unofficial results show Clive Tolley winning the byelection to be mayor of Moose Jaw with nearly 22 per cent of the vote. City of Moose Jaw

Clive Tolley is the mayor-elect for the City of Moose Jaw.

Throughout Wednesday night, results showed Tolley, city councillor Crystal Froese and Sam Morrison in a tight three-way race among the nine contenders in the byelection.

By the end of the night, Tolley won the race with 1,290 votes or 21.5 per cent of the vote.

Credit: City of Moose Jaw View image in full screen
Credit: City of Moose Jaw. City of Moose Jaw
Unofficial results show Clive Tolley as being the winner of the city’s first byelection. Credit: City of Moose Jaw
Unofficial results show Clive Tolley as being the winner of the city’s first byelection. Credit: City of Moose Jaw.

Froese came in second with 1,249 votes, receiving 20.82 per cent of the vote. There was a difference of only 41 votes between the two. Third-place Morrison wasn’t far behind, with 1,227 votes or 20.45 per cent of the vote.

Story continues below advertisement

Tolley was born and raised in Moose Jaw and was a member of council from 1988 to 1991. He says he looks forward to working on revitalization projects to help better the city as he did when he was a part of city council, two decades ago.

Currently, Tolley sits on the City of Moose Jaw Board of Revision and the Saskatchewan Labour Relations Board.

Professionally, he is a chartered mediator and chartered arbitrator.

He said his goal is to provide “positive leadership and representation” for the city by working to rebuild River Street and create growth, tourism, and wealth to help moose Jaw citizens be able to “sustain” themselves.

Read more: Moose Jaw city council holds special meeting to address resignation of mayor

Since the mayor race was not won by a sitting city councillor, another byelection will not need to be called.

The byelection for mayor was brought after former Moose Jaw mayor Fraser Tolmie resigned so he could run as the federal Conservative candidate for Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan. He won the seat in the September federal election.

Tolley says he is excited to be a part of council once again and assume his new role as mayor.

Advertisement
Moose Jaw tagByelection tagMayoral Race tagCity of Moose Jaw tagMoose Jaw Mayor tagMoose Jaw byelection tagClive Tolley tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers