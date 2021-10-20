Over 100 breasted waterfowl illegally dumped near Swift Current, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: Images in this story may be disturbing to some people. Discretion is advised.

Ministry of Environment conservation officers are looking into a case involving the illegal dumping of ducks and snow geese in southwest Saskatchewan last week.

A tip was received on Oct. 15 about waterfowl carcasses under a blue bridge on Range Rd. 3132 near Swift Current. An advisory said the suspect vehicle had at least three occupants in it, each wearing camouflage shirts.

“(Officers) found 107 bird carcasses that were reported illegally dumped … the breasts had been taken from the birds,” inspector Braden Cherney said.

“Carcasses … can attract predators to the area and cause safety issues if they’re dumped in and around residences. Plus they’re unsightly and with decay they’ll, of course, create an odour and cause problems in the future for people that want to use that area.”

Cherney said this isn’t a rare occurrence in his experience with the conservation officer service.

“This would have been a hunting-related situation … (and) this can be a common issue. We see individuals dumping birds on private property or roadways or road allowances and all of it is unlawful. It is basically litter,” he said.

“You can only think that it’s to avoid fees at the dump or at the landfill or just convenience of just throwing it on the side of the road and driving away.

“They’re thinking they’re going to feed coyotes or they’re going to feed animals that would normally eat or scavenge on these birds but when you get into this large amount, it becomes a real issue.”

View image in full screen A photo of waterfowl that were illegally dumped in southwest Saskatchewan. Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment / Supplied

According to Cherney, the fine for illegally dumping the carcasses would fall under the Environmental Management and Protection Act.

“Basically it would be abandoned waste or refuse in a place that you don’t have permission to. So you’re looking at a $580 fine,” he said.

“Plus, if there is a cost to the cleanup, we could apply a court appearance to the charge and have the court order the cost of the cleanup be attached to the individual receiving the fine or the charge.

“By no means are these birds endangered. They’re a huntable species. They’re regulated under the Migratory Bird Act and also our wildlife regulations.”

View image in full screen Conservation officers say 107 waterfowl were illegally dumped under a bridge in southwest Saskatchewan last week. Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment / Supplied

The public is being asked for help in locating a black four-door pickup truck — possibly a Dodge — with black rims, a heavy-duty aftermarket front bumper, a winch or LED light in the middle of the bumper and a dog kennel in the box. Officials said it was last seen turning toward Swift Current.

One of the truck occupants was described as having long hair and wearing a ball cap, according to the advisory.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local conservation officer or the Saskatchewan Turn In Poachers & Polluters line at 1-800-667-7561.

Swift Current is approximately 230 km west of Regina.

