Geese driven into, killed by jet skis on Saskatchewan lake: conservation officers

WARNING: A picture in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

Saskatchewan conservation officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying jet skiers who reportedly chased and killed geese earlier this month.

Two jet skiers were reportedly to have driven “extremely” close to the shore to scare roughly 25 geese into the water on Perch Lake, north of Paradise Hill, Sask., at around 2 p.m. on July 11.

“They then proceeded to drive into the flock of geese and killing at least two,” read a statement on Monday.

Loon Lake conservation officers described the jet skis as older models, with one being navy blue and white with a heavier-set male operating it with a child.

They said the other jet ski was reported as yellow and white with a slender-built male operating it, also with a child on board.

According to the conservation officers, it’s unlawful under the wildlife regulations to use a vehicle or powerboat to chase, disturb, injure or kill wildlife.

View image in full screen The Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment conservation officers released a photo in a message saying two jet skis chased and killed geese earlier this month on Perch Lake. Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment / Supplied

Anyone with information related to this advisory is asked to contact their local conservation officer or the Saskatchewan Turn In Poachers & Polluters line at 1-800-667-7561.

Perch Lake is approximately 265 km northwest of Saskatoon.

