Canada

Geese driven into, killed by jet skis on Saskatchewan lake: conservation officers

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 8:51 pm
Saskatchewan conservation officers say two jet skis chased and killed geese earlier this month on Perch Lake. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan conservation officers say two jet skis chased and killed geese earlier this month on Perch Lake. Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images

WARNING: A picture in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

Saskatchewan conservation officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying jet skiers who reportedly chased and killed geese earlier this month.

Two jet skiers were reportedly to have driven “extremely” close to the shore to scare roughly 25 geese into the water on Perch Lake, north of Paradise Hill, Sask., at around 2 p.m. on July 11.

Read more: Southern Saskatchewan drought conditions having an impact on baby birds, expert says

“They then proceeded to drive into the flock of geese and killing at least two,” read a statement on Monday.

Loon Lake conservation officers described the jet skis as older models, with one being navy blue and white with a heavier-set male operating it with a child.

Story continues below advertisement

They said the other jet ski was reported as yellow and white with a slender-built male operating it, also with a child on board.

According to the conservation officers, it’s unlawful under the wildlife regulations to use a vehicle or powerboat to chase, disturb, injure or kill wildlife.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment conservation officers released a photo in a message saying two jet skis chased and killed geese earlier this month on Perch Lake. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment conservation officers released a photo in a message saying two jet skis chased and killed geese earlier this month on Perch Lake. Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment / Supplied

Anyone with information related to this advisory is asked to contact their local conservation officer or the Saskatchewan Turn In Poachers & Polluters line at 1-800-667-7561.

Perch Lake is approximately 265 km northwest of Saskatoon.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
