Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Commentary

Temperatures rising, fall season starting later in the year in Nova Scotia: study

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2021 12:25 pm
The scenic drive along the Cabot Trail highway in the fall at Ingonish Harbour, Nova Scotia. CP/Greg Ferens

A study by two Nova Scotia biologists indicates average temperatures in the province have been trending upward for the last 60 years and have risen notably since 1998.

Researchers at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., analyzed Environment Canada data from 16 locations across the province to document temperature normals, which are the average temperatures of specific areas over a 30-year period.

Read more: Climate change might be spiraling out of control. What does that mean for Canada?

David Garbary and Nicholas Hill discovered that in Halifax, the Annapolis Valley and western Cape Breton, the average temperature rise from 1998 to 2020 was more than 1C higher compared with normals recorded between 1961 and 1990.

The study, published by the Nova Scotia Institute of Science earlier this year, says a month-by-month analysis indicated temperature rises were apparent in the fall.

The data, they say, indicated the first frosts in the province were occurring later in the year.

Garbary and Hill also note that average temperature rises in coastal areas along the Atlantic were even higher compared with inland locations – ranging from 1.2C to 1.6C higher than normals from the prior decades.

Click to play video: 'Advocates seek tougher N.S. climate change legislation' Advocates seek tougher N.S. climate change legislation
Advocates seek tougher N.S. climate change legislation

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
