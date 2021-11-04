Toronto police arrest man in connection with unknown substance sprayed into dog water bowl

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have made an arrest in connection with a man who was seen on video spraying an unknown substance into a water bowl for pets.

It was around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday when a security camera above a business on Queen Street East at Boulton Avenue caught the act.

In the video, a man is seen pointing towards the water bowl while walking past it. Seconds later, he walks towards the bowl and appears to open a bottle and spray a substance into the bowl before walking away.

A witness in the video is seen alerting other pedestrians before warning the store employee, who removes the bowl before the footage ends.

On Wednesday, police arrested 41-year-old Johnny Forte, a resident of Toronto.

He is charged with mischief of property. He is scheduled for a court appearance Thursday morning.