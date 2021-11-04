Menu

Crime

Toronto police arrest man in connection with unknown substance sprayed into dog water bowl

By Gabby Rodrigues & Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 11:21 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto Police investigating after man sprays unknown substance into dog bowl' Toronto Police investigating after man sprays unknown substance into dog bowl
WATCH ABOVE: Security video captures a man spraying an unknown substance into a dog water bowl outside a Toronto business.

Toronto police say they have made an arrest in connection with a man who was seen on video spraying an unknown substance into a water bowl for pets.

It was around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday when a security camera above a business on Queen Street East at Boulton Avenue caught the act.

In the video, a man is seen pointing towards the water bowl while walking past it. Seconds later, he walks towards the bowl and appears to open a bottle and spray a substance into the bowl before walking away.

A witness in the video is seen alerting other pedestrians before warning the store employee, who removes the bowl before the footage ends.

On Wednesday, police arrested 41-year-old Johnny Forte, a resident of Toronto.

He is charged with mischief of property. He is scheduled for a court appearance Thursday morning.

