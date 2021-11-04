Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for man connected to Guelph, Waterloo Region

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 10:41 am
OPP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 25-year-old man. View image in full screen
OPP have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 25-year-old man. OPP / Twitter

Ontario Provincial Police say a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man who has connections to the Guelph and Waterloo Region area.

OPP say its Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad is looking for 25-year-old Damien Hitchcock-Hurst.

Read more: Arthur, Ont. man charged after hit-and-run in Guelph, police say

He is supposed to be on parole for another 2.5 years for multiple offences including weapon possession, criminal driving offences, flight from police, thefts and drug possession.

But the OPP ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts contact them by calling 911 or 416-808-5900.

Information can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 416-808-5900.

Read more: SIU clears Waterloo police officer of wrongdoing in July shooting in Kitchener

Story continues below advertisement

Hitchcock-Hurst is described as five feet four inches, 122 pounds, with tattoos on both ring fingers and arms, and neck.

He is known to frequent Guelph and Waterloo Region, OPP said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagGuelph tagWaterloo news tagGuelph News tagGuelph crime tagArrest Warrant tagcanada-wide arrest warrant tagOPP ROPE Squad tagDamien Hitchcock Hurst tagGuelph arrest warrant tagWaterloo arrest warrant tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers