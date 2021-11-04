Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for man connected to Guelph, Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man who has connections to the Guelph and Waterloo Region area.

OPP say its Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad is looking for 25-year-old Damien Hitchcock-Hurst.

He is supposed to be on parole for another 2.5 years for multiple offences including weapon possession, criminal driving offences, flight from police, thefts and drug possession.

But the OPP ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts contact them by calling 911 or 416-808-5900.

Information can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 416-808-5900.

Hitchcock-Hurst is described as five feet four inches, 122 pounds, with tattoos on both ring fingers and arms, and neck.

He is known to frequent Guelph and Waterloo Region, OPP said.

WANTED: Damien HITCHCOCK-HURST, 25 yrs old, 5'4", 122lbs. R.O.P.E. Squad is requesting the public's assistance locating federal offender in Canada Wide Warrant. If you have any information please call ROPE at 1-866-870-7673, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or 9-1-1. ^aw pic.twitter.com/zlRF0bvqWM — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) November 4, 2021