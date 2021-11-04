Menu

Crime

Arthur, Ont. man charged after hit-and-run in Guelph, police say

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 10:07 am
Guelph police have arrested a man following a hit-and-run crash. View image in full screen
Guelph police have arrested a man following a hit-and-run crash. Global News / File

Guelph police say an Arthur, Ont. man has been arrested following a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 5 p.m. at the corner of Silvercreek Parkway and Greengate Drive.

Read more: SIU clears Waterloo police officer of wrongdoing in July shooting in Kitchener

Police said despite the crash causing significant damage to both vehicles, one of them managed to drive away.

“Investigation led officers to a parking lot on Willow Road where they located a male standing beside a damaged vehicle,” police said in a news release.

The service added that the man purchased the vehicle in 2020 but never registered it or insured it. Police also allege the man’s driver’s licence has been suspended.

Story continues below advertisement

A 31-year-old man has been charged criminally with failing to stop after a collision along with several other offences under the Highway Traffic Act and the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

The accused is scheduled to make a court appearance next month.

