Arthur, Ont. man charged after hit-and-run in Guelph, police say

Guelph police say an Arthur, Ont. man has been arrested following a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 5 p.m. at the corner of Silvercreek Parkway and Greengate Drive.

Police said despite the crash causing significant damage to both vehicles, one of them managed to drive away.

“Investigation led officers to a parking lot on Willow Road where they located a male standing beside a damaged vehicle,” police said in a news release.

The service added that the man purchased the vehicle in 2020 but never registered it or insured it. Police also allege the man’s driver’s licence has been suspended.

A 31-year-old man has been charged criminally with failing to stop after a collision along with several other offences under the Highway Traffic Act and the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

The accused is scheduled to make a court appearance next month.

