New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will provide a COVID-19 update Thursday.

The update is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. and will be live streamed on this page.

Public health in New Brunswick reported 60 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 71 recoveries the day before.

As of Wednesday, there were 458 active cases in the province, and 13 people were reported to be in an intensive care unit.

Certain areas of the province remain under a circuit breaker. That includes Zone 1 (Moncton region), most of Zone 2 (Saint John region), the northern portion of Zone 3 (Fredericton region), all of Zone 4 (Edmundston region), and all of Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

Story continues below advertisement

1:41 New Brunswick brings COVID-19 circuit-breaker restrictions to Saint John region New Brunswick brings COVID-19 circuit-breaker restrictions to Saint John region

More to come.