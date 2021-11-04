SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Thursday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 9:57 am
Dr. Jennifer Russell speaks at a press briefing in Fredericton on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Dr. Jennifer Russell speaks at a press briefing in Fredericton on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Government of New Brunswick

New Brunswick’s Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will provide a COVID-19 update Thursday.

The update is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. and will be live streamed on this page.

Public health in New Brunswick reported 60 new cases of COVID-19, one death, and 71 recoveries the day before.

Read more: COVID-19: N.B. reporting 60 new cases, death of person in their 50s

As of Wednesday, there were 458 active cases in the province, and 13 people were reported to be in an intensive care unit.

Certain areas of the province remain under a circuit breaker. That includes Zone 1 (Moncton region), most of Zone 2 (Saint John region), the northern portion of Zone 3 (Fredericton region), all of Zone 4 (Edmundston region), and all of Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick brings COVID-19 circuit-breaker restrictions to Saint John region' New Brunswick brings COVID-19 circuit-breaker restrictions to Saint John region
New Brunswick brings COVID-19 circuit-breaker restrictions to Saint John region

More to come. 

