Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario government to release fall economic statement Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2021 6:04 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario economic update coming Nov. 4' Ontario economic update coming Nov. 4
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario economic update coming Nov. 4. Matthew Bingley reports – Oct 20, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario is set to release its fall economic statement today to provide an update on the province’s finances and plans for recovery from the pandemic.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says Ontario has so far made great progress against COVID-19 and will unveil a plan that continues that fight.

He says it will also be about “building Ontario,” including plans for transit, highways, broadband, hospitals and long-term care.

Read more: Ontario government announces $15 hourly minimum wage by 2022

Bethlenfalvy also highlighted a theme of “working for workers,” not long after the government proposed a host of worker-friendly measures such as a right to disconnect after hours, a ban on non-compete agreements, and requiring temporary help agencies to be licensed.

Story continues below advertisement

A $15 minimum wage, announced Tuesday by Premier Doug Ford, will be in legislation as part of the fall economic statement.

The latest projection for the 2021-2022 deficit is $32.4 billion, and the government said in its recent speech from the throne that economic recovery from the pandemic will be fuelled by growth, not spending cuts or tax hikes.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID tagOntario government tagOntario economy tagcovid pandemic tagOntario finances tagOntario Spending tagOntario economic statement tagOntario Recovery Plan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers