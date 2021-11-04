Menu

News

Global BC wins a Jack Webster Award

By Staff Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 2:11 am
Click to play video: 'Global BC recognized for best breaking news reporting' Global BC recognized for best breaking news reporting
Global BC awarded best breaking news reporting TV/Video at the 2021 Jack Webster Awards for coverage of the unmarked graves discovery.

Global BC’s Television team took home a Jack Webster Award at Wednesday’s ceremony.

The team — including Paul Johnson, Jim Helgason, Catherine Urquhart, Alex Sumner and Darren Twiss — won the ‘Best Breaking News – TV/Video’ award for their “Unmarked Graves Discovery’ entry.

Their coverage took them directly to Kamloops for the initial confirmation of at least 215 unmarked graves at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Story continues below advertisement

They also continued to follow up as reaction poured in in the days and weeks after.

