Global BC wins a Jack Webster Award

Global BC’s Television team took home a Jack Webster Award at Wednesday’s ceremony.
The team — including Paul Johnson, Jim Helgason, Catherine Urquhart, Alex Sumner and Darren Twiss — won the ‘Best Breaking News – TV/Video’ award for their “Unmarked Graves Discovery’ entry.
Their coverage took them directly to Kamloops for the initial confirmation of at least 215 unmarked graves at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
They also continued to follow up as reaction poured in in the days and weeks after.
