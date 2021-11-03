SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
News

COVID-19: Victoria police will need to be vaccinated by Nov. 15 or undergo regular testing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 10:49 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 deaths in B.C. still at troubling levels' COVID-19 deaths in B.C. still at troubling levels
WATCH: The number of COVID-19 deaths in B.C. has been increasing, and is at sobering levels. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has the details.

All Victoria police officers and civilian staff will need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or undergo regular antigen testing.

The directive, announced Wednesday, will come into force on Nov. 15.

The requirement will also apply to special municipal constables, volunteers and contractors.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine rules vary for B.C.’s first responders

“I know that most of our staff are fully vaccinated and have the BC Vaccine Card,” Victoria Police Chief Del Manak said in a media release.

“That said, we need to confirm the safety of our staff and the public, and will implement rapid testing for those that are not fully vaccinated.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Vaccine mandates for B.C. first responders' COVID-19: Vaccine mandates for B.C. first responders
COVID-19: Vaccine mandates for B.C. first responders – Oct 19, 2021

The directive came a day after the City of Victoria announced that all of its employees would need to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 5, 2022.

The city said it was still finalizing details on how to handle staff who did not comply, and did not meet the threshold for an exemption under the province’s human rights code.

Read more: B.C.’s biggest school district, Surrey, will not be mandating COVID vaccines for staff

Vancouver police are not currently required to be vaccinated, but a spokesperson told Global News in late October that the department was working on a new policy to be announced shortly.

The new Surrey Police Service, which is still recruiting officers, has confirmed that vaccination will be required for all personnel.

