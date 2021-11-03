Menu

Crime

1 dead after police-involved shooting in Port Dover, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 8:01 pm
The SIU say they are investigating a fatal afternoon shooting involving Toronto police just west of Port Dover, Ont. on Nov. 3, 2021. View image in full screen
The SIU say they are investigating a fatal afternoon shooting involving Toronto police just west of Port Dover, Ont. on Nov. 3, 2021. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man in Port Dover, Ont., tied to the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) have released few initial details but did say the incident involves Toronto police and a firearms search at a property near highways 6 and 24 in Norfolk County.

The incident happened around noon on Nov. 3 and resulted in officers firing shots.

A 70-year-old man was hit during the gunfire and rushed to hospital.

SIU investigators say that man is now deceased.

More to come…

