1 dead after police-involved shooting in Port Dover, Ont.

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man in Port Dover, Ont., tied to the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday afternoon.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) have released few initial details but did say the incident involves Toronto police and a firearms search at a property near highways 6 and 24 in Norfolk County.
The incident happened around noon on Nov. 3 and resulted in officers firing shots.
A 70-year-old man was hit during the gunfire and rushed to hospital.
SIU investigators say that man is now deceased.
More to come…
