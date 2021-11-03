Menu

Crime

Driver charged in fatal Niagara-on-the-Lake crash

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 11:18 am
Driver charged in fatal Niagara-on-the-Lake crash - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A Niagara Falls man is facing charges in connection with a late summer fatal Niagara-on-the-Lake crash.

Investigators say the offences are tied to the death of a 19-year-old woman who was a passenger in a Subaru Impreza that collided with an Audi R8 luxury sports car at the intersection of Concession 7 Road and Line 6 Road on Aug. 28.

“The (19-year-old) driver of the Subaru attempted to make an eastbound turn onto Line 6 Road when both vehicles collided,” investigators said in a release.

“The driver of the Subaru was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries. The 19-year-old passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Two people in the Audi, ages 39 and 36, were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Niagara Regional Police have charged a 39-year-old driver with criminal negligence causing death as well as negligence causing bodily harm.

