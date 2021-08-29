Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after cars collide in Niagara-on-the-Lake

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 29, 2021 10:21 am
1 dead, 1 seriously injured after cars collide in Niagara-on-the-Lake - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A male driver is in hospital and a female passenger is dead following a two-car crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake late Saturday afternoon.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say two vehicles –  a Subaru Impreza and an Audi R8 luxury sports car – ran into each other just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Concession 7 Road and Line 6 Road.

Read more: No serious injuries after closed 406 off-ramp collapses in St. Catharines

“The driver of the Subaru attempted to make an eastbound turn onto Line 6 Road when both vehicles collided,” investigators said in a release.

Trending Stories

“The driver of the Subaru was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries. The 19-year-old passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police say the two people, ages 39 and 36, in the Audi were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Driver charged in connection with downtown Toronto fatal hit-and-run' Driver charged in connection with downtown Toronto fatal hit-and-run
Driver charged in connection with downtown Toronto fatal hit-and-run
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagCar crash tagNiagara Regional Police tagNiagara tagNiagara-on-the-Lake tagTwo Vehicle Crash tagNRPS tagmotor vehicle accident tagSubaru tagconcession 7 road tagline 6 road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers