1 dead, 1 seriously injured after cars collide in Niagara-on-the-Lake

A male driver is in hospital and a female passenger is dead following a two-car crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake late Saturday afternoon.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say two vehicles – a Subaru Impreza and an Audi R8 luxury sports car – ran into each other just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Concession 7 Road and Line 6 Road.

“The driver of the Subaru attempted to make an eastbound turn onto Line 6 Road when both vehicles collided,” investigators said in a release.

“The driver of the Subaru was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries. The 19-year-old passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police say the two people, ages 39 and 36, in the Audi were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

