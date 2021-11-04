Global vaccination equity, booster shots key to getting out of COVID-19 pandemic, says Shahab

As Canada and people in Saskatchewan navigate their way through the 4th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccinations remain a key element to preventing further waves.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab says a booster shot program may be an avenue to go down as well, especially for the older and more vulnerable populations.

“NACI is recommending boosters after six months and why this is important is that while vaccines are highly effective in preventing hospitalizations,” said Shahab. “Severe outcomes after six months, we do see a bit of waning, especially right now in people who are elder, who got their initial vaccines right in the beginning.”

Shahab adds the only way we will prevail against the COVID-19 pandemic is for the vaccination rates across the globe to increase. While Canada and other countries within the G20 look at booster shots, many countries are waiting for supplies to increase.

“Many countries in the world have vaccinated less than 10 per cent of the population,” Shahab said. “We need vaccine equity. Right now around 40 to 50 per cent of the world has been vaccinated.”

Shahab went on to say we need to take full advantage of first and second doses, as well as booster doses or third shots which have been available for the last couple of months.

“Last time I checked, 85 per cent of long-term care residents had received a booster dose,” added Shahab.

Shahab said over the last couple of weeks, booster programs were announced for everyone 65 years of age and older, as long as their second dose was six months ago. Booster shots are available for First Nations persons aged 50 and older.

“Right now I would say completing first and second doses, as well as getting a booster dose when eligible, is going to be key over the next few months.”