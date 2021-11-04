SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Health

COVID-19: How do you get a vaccine booster shot in Guelph?

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 3:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario unveils plan for COVID-19 booster shots' Ontario unveils plan for COVID-19 booster shots
WATCH: Ontario’s chief medical officer of health laid out the province’s plans to increase immunity in the groups who need it most.

With Ontario health officials expanding eligibility for those who can get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, many Guelph residents may be wondering how they go about accessing the extra dose.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is one of a few jurisdictions in Ontario that uses its own booking system.

Read more: Ontario to allow COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to seniors 70+, AstraZeneca recipients among others

People aged 70 and older are now eligible, along with health-care workers and essential caregivers in congregate settings, people who received a full round of vaccination of a viral vector vaccine such as two doses of AstraZeneca, and First Nations people and their non-Indigenous household members.

Most of these groups have to wait a minimum of six months following the second dose to be eligible for a booster, except for those living in long-term care homes or retirement homes – they only have to wait five months.

Click to play video: 'Protecting seniors against COVID-19' Protecting seniors against COVID-19
Protecting seniors against COVID-19

WDG Public Health has laid instructions for how each group can access their booster dose.

For residents in long-term care homes or retirement homes, booster doses will be offered through the residence, either within the home or through a mobile clinic. They will be contacted directly.

Health-care workers will also be contacted directly as booster shots are being arranged through their employer.

Read more: Seniors, front-line health care, First Nations adults should get COVID-19 booster: NACI

Public health said it has already begun to call residents aged 70 or older to book an appointment as they become eligible. This group can also book an appointment online so long as they meet the interval requirement.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis adults, including non-Indigenous household members, can also book online, as can recipients who received a full round of vaccination of a viral vector vaccine such AstraZeneca.

Click to play video: 'Reaction to Ontario expanding COVID-19 booster eligibility' Reaction to Ontario expanding COVID-19 booster eligibility
Reaction to Ontario expanding COVID-19 booster eligibility

Third doses have already been offered to the immunocompromised populations such as those receiving chemotherapy and organ transplant recipients. These individuals should contact their health-care provider for more information and a referral.

As of Thursday, about 5,000 third doses have been administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

Read more: AstraZeneca vaccine recipients have ‘mixed emotions’ over getting mRNA boosters early

More information on booster doses can be found on public health’s website.

