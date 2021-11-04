COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports no news deaths while active cases increase

Send this page to someone via email

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday as 188 new infections were added in Saskatchewan.

According to the provincial government’s dashboard, the overall infection total in the province is up to 78,262. The seven-day average of new daily infections decreased to 170 from 177 on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, the provincial government said 127 were unvaccinated, which included 49 children under the age of 12.

The province’s active infections increased, now sitting at 1,782. Saskatoon’s zone leads Saskatchewan with 431 cases.

Hospitals in the province are currently providing care for 214 patients with COVID-19: 165 are receiving inpatient care and 49 are in ICUs. As of Thursday, 67.3 per cent of the hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated.

There are 24 Saskatchewan residents in out-of-province ICUs, according to officials.

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 170 to a total of 75,618.

According to the dashboard, 2,409 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday. To date, 1,234,050 tests have been carried out in the province.

The total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,676,433.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll sits at 862.

