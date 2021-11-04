SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports no news deaths while active cases increase

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 4:11 pm
Click to play video: 'What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccines for kids' What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccines for kids
WATCH: Now that the U.S. has approved the Pfizer-BIoNTech COVID-19 shot for kids aged 5 to 11, and with Canada expected to follow suit, many questions remain about children and vaccines. Speaking to Global's Dawna Friesen, Toronto epidemiologist Dr. Isaac Bogoch breaks down the facts for parents.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday as 188 new infections were added in Saskatchewan.

According to the provincial government’s dashboard, the overall infection total in the province is up to 78,262. The seven-day average of new daily infections decreased to 170 from 177 on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, the provincial government said 127 were unvaccinated, which included 49 children under the age of 12.

Read more: Most COVID-19 nursing home deaths in Saskatchewan happened in private facilities

The province’s active infections increased, now sitting at 1,782. Saskatoon’s zone leads Saskatchewan with 431 cases.

Hospitals in the province are currently providing care for 214 patients with COVID-19: 165 are receiving inpatient care and 49 are in ICUs. As of Thursday, 67.3 per cent of the hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 24 Saskatchewan residents in out-of-province ICUs, according to officials.

Read more: 90% of cut health-care services to resume this month: Saskatchewan premier

The number of recoveries from the virus has grown by 170 to a total of 75,618.

According to the dashboard, 2,409 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday. To date, 1,234,050 tests have been carried out in the province.

The total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,676,433.

Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll sits at 862.

