Man, 29, charged with arson in suspicious Adelaide Street North blaze: London police

London police have laid arson charges against a 29-year-old man in connection with a suspicious fire at an Adelaide Street North apartment on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene in the 1100 block of Adelaide Street North around 11:45 a.m. for reports of a working fire in an apartment, police said.

Fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze, which caused approximately $20,000 worth of damage and was later deemed to be suspicious by London police.

Following further investigation, London police arrested and charged a 29-year-old London man with one count of arson with disregard for human life, and one count of arson causing damage to property.

The accused was released from custody with a Jan. 18, 2022 court date, police said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.