Canada

Low supply has Canadian auto sales down over 17% in October: consultants

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2021 12:31 pm
A new vehicle for sale is seen at an auto mall in Ottawa, on Monday, April 26, 2021. View image in full screen
A new vehicle for sale is seen at an auto mall in Ottawa, on Monday, April 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says Canadian auto sales were down 17.7 per cent in October from a year earlier as vehicle shortages caused by semiconductor supply issues continue to weigh on the industry.

The consultancy estimates light vehicle sales totalled 128,419 for the month for the lowest October sales since 2011.

The drop in October was second this year only to September’s 19.6 per cent fall from a year earlier.

Read more: GM reduces production amid chip shortage, Canadian auto sales plunge

DesRosiers says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales came in at a “limp” 1.57 million.

Andrew King, managing partner at DesRosiers, says that while there were some tentative signs of improved availability for one or two key models, the overall picture for the month was of a market held back by continued supply chain problems.

Story continues below advertisement

The auto sector has been hit especially hard by the chip shortage, which is due to pandemic-related production issues and a surge in demand for electronics.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
