Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

GM reduces production amid chip shortage, Canadian auto sales plunge

By David Shepardson Reuters
Posted September 2, 2021 3:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Computer chip shortage affects new car supply' Consumer Matters: Computer chip shortage affects new car supply
WATCH: (June 2021) Computer chip shortage affects new car supply – Jun 17, 2021

General Motors Co will reduce production at most North American assembly plants this month because of the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage, hitting its profitable truck and sport utility vehicles, it said
on Thursday.

The largest U.S. automaker will halt production next week at its Fort Wayne plant in Indiana and its Silao plant in Mexico, both of which build pickup trucks. In total, GM is cutting production at eight North American assembly plants in September.

The industry wide chip shortage is causing massive auto production cuts around the globe.

Earlier this week, Ford Motor Co said it will also cut truck production next week because of the chips shortage, while Toyota Motor Corp said last month it will slash global production for September by 40% from its previous plan.

Read more: Toyota slashing production by 40% to 60% due to COVID-19, supply issues

Story continues below advertisement

GM will halt production at its Wentzville, Missouri plant for two weeks starting Sept. 6 that builds midsize trucks and full-size vans. GM will also halt production at the CAMI Assembly in Canada and San Luis Potosi Assembly in Mexico for two additional weeks. The company builds its Equinox SUV at both plants.

The automaker is also idling production for two additional weeks at its Lansing Delta Township plant that builds the Chevrolet Traverse and the Buick Enclave.

Click to play video: 'General Motors aims to be carbon neutral by 2040' General Motors aims to be carbon neutral by 2040
General Motors aims to be carbon neutral by 2040 – Jan 29, 2021

GM’s Spring Hill Tennessee plant will cut two weeks of production in September that builds the GMC Acadia, Cadillac XT5 and Cadillac XT6, while its Ramos, Mexico plant will take two additional weeks of downtime for Blazer production, while Equinox production will be down thru the week of Sept. 27.

Trending Stories

Production of the Equinox has been down since Aug. 16.

Story continues below advertisement

GM said during production downtime it will repair and ship unfinished vehicles from many impacted plants, including Fort Wayne and Silao.

Auto sales dip in Canada

Canadian auto sales continued to struggle last month, falling 11.4 per cent from the prior year, driven by vehicle shortages caused by semiconductor supply issues.

According to estimates compiled by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants, Canadian light vehicle sales totalled 146,925 units in August, compared with 165,837 a year earlier.

Sales were also down 19.2 per cent from the 182,040 sold in August 2019, before COVID-19.

The seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales came in at 1.62 million, the second lowest month this year, said managing partner Andrew King.

He says vehicle shortages had varying impacts from one company to another, with some posting increased sales, while others saw dramatic declines after being hard hit by supply chain shortages.

Story continues below advertisement

However, DesRosiers says company-level data is released quarterly.

The early report card for the industry: “Lots of promise, but failing to live up to potential.”

with files from Canadian Press

© 2021 Reuters
auto industry tagChevrolet tagCar Sales tagauto sales taggeneral motors company tagCar Manufacturing tagford motor group tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers