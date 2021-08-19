Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Toyota slashing production by 40% to 60% due to COVID-19, supply issues

By Yuri Kageyama The Associated Press
Posted August 19, 2021 12:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Computer chip shortage affects new car supply' Consumer Matters: Computer chip shortage affects new car supply
Global's Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa tells us how a shortage of computer chips is creating a shortage of new cars – Jun 17, 2021

Toyota is scaling back production in North America and Japan as the surging COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Asia and elsewhere crimps supplies.

Japan’s top automaker said Thursday that it will cut back production at home by 40%, affecting 14 auto assembly plants in the country.

Read more: What’s causing higher inflation and why it could last years

In North America, Toyota said it expects August production to be slashed by 60,000 to 90,000 vehicles. A representative from Toyota said that output fluctuates month to month, but that it would equate to a production cut of between 40% and 60%.

Click to play video: 'Used car shortage pushes prices to ‘crazy’ levels' Used car shortage pushes prices to ‘crazy’ levels
Used car shortage pushes prices to ‘crazy’ levels – Jul 22, 2021

“Due to COVID-19 and unexpected events with our supply chain, Toyota is experiencing additional shortages that will affect production at most of our North American plants,” the company said in a prepared statement Thursday. “While the situation remains fluid and complex, our manufacturing and supply chain teams have worked diligently to develop countermeasures to minimize the impact on production.”

Story continues below advertisement

The company said production cuts in North America are not expected to have an impact on staffing levels.

Read more: Some used cars are now selling for as much as new models. Here’s why

In Japan, production will halt completely next month at some plants and partly at others, affecting a wide range of models, including the Corolla subcompact, Prius hybrid and Land Cruiser sport utility vehicle.

Trending Stories

Global production for September will decline by 360,000 vehicles, according to Toyota Motor Corp. But it stuck to its annual forecast to produce 9.3 million vehicles, as coronavirus risks were figured in.

Click to play video: 'Global shipping container crisis hits Canadian retailers' Global shipping container crisis hits Canadian retailers
Global shipping container crisis hits Canadian retailers – Aug 12, 2021

Of the lost production out of Japan, 140,000 vehicles are for Japan and 220,000 for overseas, with 80,000 in the U.S., 40,000 in Europe, 80,000 in China, 8,000 in the rest of Asia and about 10,000 in other regions.

Story continues below advertisement

Toyota had already announced smaller production cuts for July and August in Japan.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers and suppliers due to these changes,” Toyota said.

Read more: Some salaries up ‘drastically’ as Canada feels impact of labour shortages

A shortage of the computer chips used widely in vehicles has been problematic for months as the world appeared to emerge from the pandemic and demand surged. Toyota had not been hit as hard as some other major automakers, and now the spread of the delta variant has introduced new complications.

David Leggett, auto analyst at GlobalData, said auto demand is now down in Vietnam, and sales have already been hurt in some markets for all manufacturers.

“The pandemic is clearly far from over and appears, as far as the auto industry’s recovery path is concerned, to have a sting in the tail,” he said.

Toyota has held up relatively well amid the pandemic, racking up a record profit for the April-June quarter at about $8 billion, an increase of more than fivefold from the same period the previous year.

— Auto writer Tom Krisher and AP business writer Michelle Chapman contributed to this report.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagDelta variant tagToyota tagFourth Wave tagSemiconductor shortage tagToyota production cuts tagcause of chip shortage tagsemiconductor shortage 2021 tagToyota vehicle stock tagvehicle chip shortage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers