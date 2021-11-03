Manitoba health officials give update on COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will give an update on COVID-19 Wednesday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal and other officials have scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m.

Manitoba has seen hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rising in recent days, driven in part by high daily case numbers reported out of the Southern Health region, where vaccination uptake has been lower than other parts of the province.

Of the 104 hospitalizations reported Tuesday, 41 come from the Southern Health district, despite the area making up roughly 15 per cent of the province’s population.

Twelve of the 24 people reported to be in intensive care due to COVID-19 Tuesday are also from the south, health data shows.

In the last five days, 316 of the 610 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba have come from the Southern Health region.

A provincial site tracking vaccinations shows provincewide, 86.9 per cent of eligible Manitobans had received one shot of vaccine and 83.8 per cent had received two doses as of Tuesday.

View image in full screen Manitoba Health/Handout. Manitoba Health/Handout

But vaccine uptake in the southern district remains much lower, with 68.2 per cent of the eligible population listed as immunized, according to the site.

Certain areas of the southern district are worse than others in terms of vaccination, with Winkler’s uptake listed at 44 per cent and the RM of Stanley showing just over 25 per cent.

Health officials reported 127 new cases across the province and one death linked to the virus Tuesday.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 63,809 COVID-19 cases and 1,249 deaths.

