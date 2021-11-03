SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Manitoba health officials give update on COVID-19

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 11:25 am
Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks at the province's COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. View image in full screen
Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy Manitoba chief public health officer, speaks at the province's COVID-19 update at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Manitoba health officials will give an update on COVID-19 Wednesday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal and other officials have scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m.

Read more: COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in Manitoba as 127 new cases, 1 death reported

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Manitoba has seen hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rising in recent days, driven in part by high daily case numbers reported out of the Southern Health region, where vaccination uptake has been lower than other parts of the province.

Click to play video: 'Southern Health Region leads COVID-19 rise in Manitoba' Southern Health Region leads COVID-19 rise in Manitoba
Southern Health Region leads COVID-19 rise in Manitoba

Of the 104 hospitalizations reported Tuesday, 41 come from the Southern Health district, despite the area making up roughly 15 per cent of the province’s population.

Twelve of the 24 people reported to be in intensive care due to COVID-19 Tuesday are also from the south, health data shows.

Read more: Manitoba reports 342 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 3 days

In the last five days, 316 of the 610 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba have come from the Southern Health region.

A provincial site tracking vaccinations shows provincewide, 86.9 per cent of eligible Manitobans had received one shot of vaccine and 83.8 per cent had received two doses as of Tuesday.

Manitoba Health/Handout View image in full screen
Manitoba Health/Handout. Manitoba Health/Handout

But vaccine uptake in the southern district remains much lower, with 68.2 per cent of the eligible population listed as immunized, according to the site.

Certain areas of the southern district are worse than others in terms of vaccination, with Winkler’s uptake listed at 44 per cent and the RM of Stanley showing just over 25 per cent.

Read more: Can I get a COVID-19 vaccine yet in Manitoba? How to book it and where to go

Health officials reported 127 new cases across the province and one death linked to the virus Tuesday.

Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 63,809 COVID-19 cases and 1,249 deaths.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

