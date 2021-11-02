SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Unconfirmed reports of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination in Saskatchewan

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 6:09 pm
There are unconfirmed reports of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination happening in Saskatchewan. View image in full screen
There are unconfirmed reports of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination happening in Saskatchewan. Getty Images

Officials say there are unconfirmed reports of people fraudulently receiving COVID-19 vaccines in Saskatchewan.

During a briefing on Tuesday to discuss the province’s response to the pandemic, the presidents of the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) confirmed hearing of these alleged instances.

“We are aware and have been made aware of some instances across the province where individuals are coming forward claiming that they’re vaccinating individuals for COVID-19 and these are fraudulent claims,” SHA president Scott Livingstone said.

“But at this point in time, I can’t tell you how prominent the problem is or what’s going on with respect to an investigation.

“I’m not aware of specific instances where we’re investigating and have found individuals or caught them red-handed doing so.”

Read more: Retired police officers to aid COVID-19 enforcement effort in Saskatchewan

SPSA president Marlo Pritchard said there is a reporting mechanism in place and all complaints will be investigated.

“We have heard … unconfirmed reports,” Pritchard said.

“Because this is a fraud, this becomes a criminal offence so we may partner with a local police service of jurisdiction and carry it on.

“I would encourage anybody, including the pharmacy employees, if they’re aware of situations that may be a fraud to utilize our (1-855-559-5502) line to report those incidences.”

Read more: Masking, isolation order extended until end of November in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan’s government has implemented public health orders that require proof of vaccination or negative tests to enter certain businesses and venues. The cost for all asymptomatic testing are the responsibility of the individual.

According to the government’s dashboard on Tuesday, the total number of vaccines administered in the province is 1,670,748 with 70,306 given as third or fourth doses.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, said the province has just under 300,000 people, aged 12 and older, who are unvaccinated. 

Click to play video: 'Experts discuss COVID vaccine hesitancy in Prairies' Experts discuss COVID vaccine hesitancy in Prairies
Experts discuss COVID vaccine hesitancy in Prairies – Oct 12, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
