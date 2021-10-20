Menu

Health

Masking, isolation order extended until end of November in Saskatchewan

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted October 20, 2021 12:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon explores imposing its own COVID-19 restrictions' Saskatoon explores imposing its own COVID-19 restrictions
As COVID-19 patients flood Saskatchewan's intensive care units, pressure is growing on the provincial government to impose restrictions. As Nathaniel Dove reports, if Premier Scott Moe doesn't act, Saskatoon city councillors may take matters into their own hands instead.

The Saskatchewan government has extended the public health order regarding mandatory masking and isolation requirements after a positive COVID-19 test result.

On Tuesday, chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab signed off on the extension which will remain in effect until Nov. 30, or until Shahab deems there is no longer a public health threat.

Read more: COVID-19: 8 new deaths, 271 new infections in Saskatchewan

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate either for 10 days from the onset of symptoms or 10 days from the date the positive test result was given if the person did not have or display symptoms when tested and has not shown symptoms since the test.

The government adds that it’s also mandatory for close contacts of a person who has tested positive for the virus to self-isolate for 14 days from the date of their last exposure to the positive case.

Read more: Saskatchewan expands eligibility for COVID-19 booster dose

However, individuals required to self-isolate are exempt if they are fully vaccinated at the time they became a close contact of an individual with COVID-19, according to the public health order.

If the exempt close contact develops symptoms within 14 days from the date of their last exposure to COVID-19, the person’s self-isolation exemption is automatically revoked. The individual then will need to self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 for more instructions.

Mandatory masking is set for all indoor public places. However, they are not required when gathering in private dwellings or living areas.

