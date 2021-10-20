Masking, isolation order extended until end of November in Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan government has extended the public health order regarding mandatory masking and isolation requirements after a positive COVID-19 test result.

On Tuesday, chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab signed off on the extension which will remain in effect until Nov. 30, or until Shahab deems there is no longer a public health threat.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate either for 10 days from the onset of symptoms or 10 days from the date the positive test result was given if the person did not have or display symptoms when tested and has not shown symptoms since the test.

The government adds that it’s also mandatory for close contacts of a person who has tested positive for the virus to self-isolate for 14 days from the date of their last exposure to the positive case.

However, individuals required to self-isolate are exempt if they are fully vaccinated at the time they became a close contact of an individual with COVID-19, according to the public health order.

If the exempt close contact develops symptoms within 14 days from the date of their last exposure to COVID-19, the person’s self-isolation exemption is automatically revoked. The individual then will need to self-isolate and call HealthLine 811 for more instructions.

Mandatory masking is set for all indoor public places. However, they are not required when gathering in private dwellings or living areas.