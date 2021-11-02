Regina drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic is moving

There will be a new site for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in Regina. The two health services will be moving from Evraz Place to the old Costco building on the east side of the city.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) released a statement on Tuesday to inform the public of the upcoming transition.

“The SHA would like to thank Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) for their partnership and support, which has allowed thousands of individuals to be tested and vaccinated at Evraz Place throughout the pandemic,” the SHA stated.

The drive-thru testing and vaccine mass clinic will have different reopening dates. The last day for drive-thru testing at Evraz Place will be Friday, Nov. 5 and it will reopen at the new location on the following day. For the mass vaccine clinic, the final day at Evraz Place is Nov. 11 and it will reopen at the new location on Monday, Nov. 15.

People are asked to use the main entrance from Star Lite Street to gain access to the drive-thru testing clinic. Those who want to use the walk-in COVID-19 and vaccination clinic should enter from University Park Drive. The old Costco building is located at 665 University Park Dr. off Victoria Avenue East.

The SHA is asking those who are eligible to visit a participating pharmacy in their neighbourhood or one of their pop-up clinics to be immunized.

