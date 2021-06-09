Regina city council approves car dealership taking over former Costco site

Send this page to someone via email

On Wednesday, Regina City Council approved a motion granting discretionary use of the former Costco site for a car dealership.

The motion passed unanimously. Ward 10 Coun. Landon Mohl was absent from the meeting.

Read more: Saskatchewan man pops the question in Regina Costco

The site is located at 665 University Park Drive in the River Bend neighbourhood. The property has sat vacant since Costco relocated to the Aurora Retail Centre in late 2018.

Neher & Associates made the application, representing the owner, Olympic Motors.

Currently, the property is zoned as MLM — Mixed Large Market Zone.

Story continues below advertisement

The proposed development is 15,410 square metres in both indoor and outdoor space.

The site receives a full range of municipal services such as water, sewer and storm drainage. Neher & Associates will be responsible for the cost of any new, or changes to existing infrastructure.

The proposed site. City of Regina

William Neher, of Neher & Associates, told city council there would be no modifications to the building besides new signage and some changes to the interior.

He added there are no plans for boundaries to be built that would impede accessibility to other businesses on the lot.

“It would function pretty much as the Costco property did prior,” Neher said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ward 5 Coun. John Findura stated concerns that drivers are currently using the vacant lot to cut through from University Park Drive to Star Lite Drive. Findura asked Neher how the owner planned to deal with issues that may arise due to this.

Neher said there are some physical deterrents currently in place such as rumble strips that he expects will added to.

“There will also be more prominent signage and marking of the area to indicate there may be pedestrian traffic going back and forth and also to control the speed once upon the property.”

“There are a number of things that are contemplated that will be put in place to make sure everyone is kept safe.”

A city report stated that by using the existing facility for the dealership, greenhouse gas emissions would be eliminated that would have been generated from the construction of a new building.

A majority of the building will be used for display with remaining space used for offices, parts and services, and service bays.

The proposed design of the future car dealership in the former Costco space. City of Regina / supplied

2:06 Saskatchewan man pops the question in Regina Costco Saskatchewan man pops the question in Regina Costco – May 28, 2021