COVID-19: 2 new cases, 2 resolved for Peterborough area to keep active cases at 13

Peterborough Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 and two more resolved cases, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.

In its COVID tracker update issued around 4:04 p.m., the regional health unit for a second day in a row reported 13 active cases.

Other data from the health unit, which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation:

Deaths: 24 — A death was reported over the weekend — a man in his 70s who was unvaccinated. It was the first death reported since Sept. 10.

Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,903 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Variant of concern cases: 1,123 — three more cases since Monday's update. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.

Resolved cases: 1,866 — two more since Monday. Resolved cases make up approximately 98 per cent of all cases

Close contacts: 41 — down from 43 reported on Monday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations: 90 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began. Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday reported three COVID-19 admissions. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 19 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit's cases since the pandemic's beginnings.

Outbreaks: An outbreak declared Oct. 22 remains in effect at Roger Neilson Public School in Peterborough. The school remains open. The health unit has dealt with 336 cases associated with 57 outbreaks since the pandemic's beginnings. Of the 336 outbreak cases, 97 have been in a school setting (19 elementary, six secondary and 72 post-secondary).

COVID-19 exposure: 75.6 per cent of all cases (1,439) in the health unit's jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 19.9 per cent (377 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (75 cases) are related to travel and 0.5 per cent (10 cases) have yet to be determined.

Testing: More than 63,250 people have been tested for COVID-19 — data unchanged.

Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, five charges have been laid against three businesses total under the Reopening Ontario Act.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, as of 11:12 a.m. Tuesday, reported two active cases among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff):

Orono Public School in Orono: Two cases — one more since Friday. School remains open.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported one active case at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction on Tuesday afternoon (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff). Data may not align with the health unit’s updates:

St. John Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: One case — unchanged. School remains open.

Trent University reported no active cases at its Peterborough and Durham campuses on Wednesday afternoon. It says 94 per cent of students and 96 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and two per cent of students and one per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus.

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesday. The latest data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

