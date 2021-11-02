Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police investigating suspicious Meadowgreen death

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 4:24 pm
Officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Avenue X South on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. View image in full screen
Officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Avenue X South on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Phillip Bollman / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says it’s investigating a man’s death in the Meadowgreen neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Avenue X South, read a press release.

Police said the deceased man was found within the residence. His name and age were not released.

Read more: Regina homicide suspect arrested after robbery in Saskatoon

The death is being treated as suspicious, according to the release.

Both the major crime and forensic identification sections are investigating.

Check back for updates …

Anyone with information is asked to call SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

