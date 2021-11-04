Menu

Crime

Man’s death deemed Saskatoon’s 7th homicide of 2021

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 2:27 pm
A 32-year-old woman has been charged after Saskatoon police launched their seventh homicide investigation of the year. View image in full screen
A 32-year-old woman has been charged after Saskatoon police launched their seventh homicide investigation of the year. Phillip Bollman / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has laid a second-degree murder charge in connection with the city’s seventh homicide of 2021.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Avenue X South in the Meadowgreen neighbourhood just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Read more: Saskatoon police investigating suspicious Meadowgreen death

Police said a deceased 52-year-old Saskatoon man was found inside a home. His name was not released.

The victim and accused are known to each other, read an SPS press release on Thursday.

Global News has confirmed 32-year-old Kathleen Papequash made her first Saskatoon provincial court appearance on Thursday morning.

—with a file from Ryan Kessler

Katelyn Noble's mother relieved by guilty plea in historical homicide: 'Katelyn can rest in peace'
Katelyn Noble's mother relieved by guilty plea in historical homicide: 'Katelyn can rest in peace' – May 28, 2021
