Man’s death deemed Saskatoon’s 7th homicide of 2021

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has laid a second-degree murder charge in connection with the city’s seventh homicide of 2021.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Avenue X South in the Meadowgreen neighbourhood just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police said a deceased 52-year-old Saskatoon man was found inside a home. His name was not released.
The victim and accused are known to each other, read an SPS press release on Thursday.
Global News has confirmed 32-year-old Kathleen Papequash made her first Saskatoon provincial court appearance on Thursday morning.
—with a file from Ryan Kessler
Katelyn Noble’s mother relieved by guilty plea in historical homicide: ‘Katelyn can rest in peace’
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments