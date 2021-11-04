Man’s death deemed Saskatoon’s 7th homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has laid a second-degree murder charge in connection with the city’s seventh homicide of 2021.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Avenue X South in the Meadowgreen neighbourhood just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a deceased 52-year-old Saskatoon man was found inside a home. His name was not released.

The victim and accused are known to each other, read an SPS press release on Thursday.

Global News has confirmed 32-year-old Kathleen Papequash made her first Saskatoon provincial court appearance on Thursday morning.

—with a file from Ryan Kessler

