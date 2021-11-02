Menu

Crime

1.35M illegal cigarettes seized in central Alberta: RCMP

By Jodi Hughes Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 3:56 pm
Dozens of boxes seized said to contain illegal cigarettes and tobacco products. One man from Red Deer is facing multiple charges. View image in full screen
Dozens of boxes seized said to contain illegal cigarettes and tobacco products. One man from Red Deer is facing multiple charges. Red Deer RCMP

A two-month investigation led to a massive seizure of contraband tobacco products in central Alberta in August.

In a news release Tuesday morning RCMP said the Red Deer GIS drug team searched three properties in Red Deer, Lacombe County and Morningside, Alta., on Aug. 27, 2021 and “seized 1.35 million illegal cigarettes, approximately $14,000 cash, a stolen Dodge Challenger and contraband cannabis products.”

According to RCMP, the retail value of the seized cigarettes was more than $1 million.

RCMP picture of contraband tobacco seized during three searches in central Alberta in August 2021. View image in full screen
RCMP picture of contraband tobacco seized during three searches in central Alberta in August 2021. Red Deer RCMP

Police said their investigation revealed “a wholesale supplier of contraband tobacco products was operating out of Red Deer,” and being distributed to a number of locations around Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

The three properties that were searched were all linked to the suspect.

Chrys Tremblay, 43, of Red Deer has been charged with:

  • selling unstamped (contraband) tobacco under the Criminal Code;
  • two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;
  • selling unstamped tobacco products under the Exise Act;
  • possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis products.

His next court appearance will be Nov. 4, 2021.

