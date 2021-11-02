Menu

Crime

Homicide team called to Maple Ridge after man with gunshot wounds found inside pickup

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 1:23 pm
RCMP and homicide on scene in Maple Ridge where a man was found shot inside a pickup truck. He died at the scene. View image in full screen
RCMP and homicide on scene in Maple Ridge where a man was found shot inside a pickup truck. He died at the scene. Emily Lazatin / Global News

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to Maple Ridge after a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds Monday evening.

At about 6:40 p.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP received reports of shots fired in the area of the 25300 block of 102nd Avenue.

Officers found an injured 57-year-old man in a white GMC pickup truck.

Police said the officers attempted to save the man but he died at the scene.

Read more: B.C. homicide investigators identify man killed in New Westminster fight

It is unknown at this time if the shooting is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, police said.

Investigators would like to speak to any witnesses who have not already spoken to the police or if anyone has dash camera video, residential or commercial video surveillance they are asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.

