Homicide team called to Maple Ridge after man with gunshot wounds found inside pickup

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to Maple Ridge after a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds Monday evening.

At about 6:40 p.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP received reports of shots fired in the area of the 25300 block of 102nd Avenue.

Officers found an injured 57-year-old man in a white GMC pickup truck.

Police said the officers attempted to save the man but he died at the scene.

It is unknown at this time if the shooting is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, police said.

Investigators would like to speak to any witnesses who have not already spoken to the police or if anyone has dash camera video, residential or commercial video surveillance they are asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.