2 teens arrested after driving on crop fields, fleeing officers south of Peterborough: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two teens faces multiple driving offences after fleeing from police south of Peterborough on Friday night.

Around 11 p.m. Peterborough County OPP a farmer told police that three vehicles were driving on his crop fields in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Police say two of the vehicles fled when located by officers on Keene Road. Officer were able to stop one of the vehicles on Hwy. 7 east of the city.

The investigation led to two drivers being arrested.

Cole Hubble, 18, of Peterborough, was charged with:

flight from a peace officer

two counts of operating a motor vehicle while prohibited

driving while under suspension

two counts of failure to comply with a probation order

obstructing a peace officer

entering a premises when entry prohibited

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 22.

Story continues below advertisement

A 16-year-old from Cavan-Monaghan Township was charged with:

failure to stop for police

entering a premises when entry prohibited

class G1 licence holder carrying a front seat passenger

class G1 licence holder unaccompanied with a qualified driver

The youth — who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 6