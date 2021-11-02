2 teens arrested after driving on crop fields, fleeing officers south of Peterborough: OPP

Two teens faces multiple driving offences after fleeing from police south of Peterborough on Friday night.
Around 11 p.m. Peterborough County OPP a farmer told police that three vehicles were driving on his crop fields in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.
Police say two of the vehicles fled when located by officers on Keene Road. Officer were able to stop one of the vehicles on Hwy. 7 east of the city.
The investigation led to two drivers being arrested.
Cole Hubble, 18, of Peterborough, was charged with:
- flight from a peace officer
- two counts of operating a motor vehicle while prohibited
- driving while under suspension
- two counts of failure to comply with a probation order
- obstructing a peace officer
- entering a premises when entry prohibited
He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 22.
A 16-year-old from Cavan-Monaghan Township was charged with:
- failure to stop for police
- entering a premises when entry prohibited
- class G1 licence holder carrying a front seat passenger
- class G1 licence holder unaccompanied with a qualified driver
The youth — who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 6
