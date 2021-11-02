Menu

Comments

Crime

2 teens arrested after driving on crop fields, fleeing officers south of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 10:30 am
Peterborough County OPP charged two drivers after fleeing from officers south of Peterborough. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP charged two drivers after fleeing from officers south of Peterborough. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two teens faces multiple driving offences after fleeing from police south of Peterborough on Friday night.

Around 11 p.m. Peterborough County OPP a farmer told police that three vehicles were driving on his crop fields in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Read more: Stolen pickup truck strikes police cruisers on Highway 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

Police say two of the vehicles fled when located by officers on Keene Road. Officer were able to stop one of the vehicles on Hwy. 7 east of the city.

The investigation led to two drivers being arrested.

Cole Hubble, 18, of Peterborough, was charged with:

  • flight from a peace officer
  • two counts of operating a motor vehicle while prohibited
  • driving while under suspension
  • two counts of failure to comply with a probation order
  • obstructing a peace officer
  • entering a premises when entry prohibited

He was released and will appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 22.

A 16-year-old from Cavan-Monaghan Township was charged with:

  • failure to stop for police
  • entering a premises when entry prohibited
  • class G1 licence holder carrying a front seat passenger
  • class G1 licence holder unaccompanied with a qualified driver

The youth — who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 6

Peterborough County, Peterborough County OPP, Crops, Flight From Police, Keene, Fleeing Police, Keene Road, Failure to stop, Otonabee-South Monahgan Township

