Stolen pickup truck strikes police cruisers on Highway 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

A Marmora and Lake, Ont., man faces charges after fleeing from police during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 1:10 a.m., Central Hastings OPP officers initially attempted to stop a possible impaired driver on Highway 7 in its jurisdiction east of Peterborough.

Police allege the suspect’s pickup truck struck two police cruisers prior to fleeing the scene.

Around 2 a.m., the suspect was located with assistance by Peterborough County OPP officers.

Police determined the pickup truck had been reported stolen from a vehicle dealership on Highway 7 in Asphodel-Norwood Township. The theft occurred sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

Jason Fluke, 42, of Marmora and Lake, was arrested and charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, break, enter a place to commit an indictable offence and theft of a motor vehicle.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Belleville later Wednesday, OPP said.