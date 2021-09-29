Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen pickup truck strikes police cruisers on Highway 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 29, 2021 12:41 pm
According to the OPP, a driver fled the scene of a traffic stop and struck two police cruisers in the process. View image in full screen
According to the OPP, a driver fled the scene of a traffic stop and struck two police cruisers in the process. OPP

A Marmora and Lake, Ont., man faces charges after fleeing from police during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 1:10 a.m., Central Hastings OPP officers initially attempted to stop a possible impaired driver on Highway 7 in its jurisdiction east of Peterborough.

Police allege the suspect’s pickup truck struck two police cruisers prior to fleeing the scene.

Read more: 2 arrested as City of Kawartha Lakes OPP use spike belt to stop fleeing vehicle

Around 2 a.m., the suspect was located with assistance by Peterborough County OPP officers.

Police determined the pickup truck had been reported stolen from a vehicle dealership on Highway 7 in Asphodel-Norwood Township. The theft occurred sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Jason Fluke, 42, of Marmora and Lake, was arrested and charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, break, enter a place to commit an indictable offence and theft of a motor vehicle.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Belleville later Wednesday, OPP said.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough police seek suspect after flight from traffic stop and collision on County Road 28 in Bailieboro' Peterborough police seek suspect after flight from traffic stop and collision on County Road 28 in Bailieboro
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stolen Vehicle tagPolice Chase tagPeterborough County OPP tagHighway 7 tagStolen Truck tagPolice Pursuit tagNorwood tagHwy 7 tagFlight From Police tagCentral Hastings OPP tagMarmora tagdangeorus operation tagMarmoa and Lake tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers