60-year-old man dies after crashing into a moose in the Laurentians

A man died after his vehicle collided with a moose Monday night in the city of Brownsburg-Chatham in the Laurentians.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said the accident occurred at around 6:15 p.m. on Highway 50 at the kilometre 246.5 mark, which is about an hour and a half from downtown Montreal.

The driver in his 60s was travelling eastbound when he collided with a large moose before losing control of his vehicle and sliding into in a ditch on the north side of the highway, SQ spokesperson Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said.

Bilodeau said citizens, including a nurse, carried out resuscitation maneuvers before the paramedics arrived.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the Lachute hospital centre.

The area was closed to traffic on Monday evening and has since reopened.