Police look for missing Swan River woman

A 45-year-old woman from Swan River is missing and police are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Jeannie Marie Thompson was last heard from on Oct. 28 in Brandon. She told family at 3:30 that morning that she was returning home to Swan River, but has not been seen since.

Thompson is five feet tall and 187 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

Anyone with information can call Swan River RCMP at 204-734-4686, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.